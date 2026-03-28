2026 TN elections | Dhinakaran fields former ministers, loyalists in AMMK candidate list

CHENNAI: Seeking to consolidate its traditional support base, Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) General Secretary TTV Dhinakaran on Saturday released the party’s candidate list for 11 constituencies allotted under the NDA alliance, banking on experienced leaders and loyalists to regain political relevance.
Moving to consolidate its traditional base, Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) General Secretary TTV Dhinakaran released a high stakes candidate list on Saturday for the 11 constituencies allotted to the party within the NDA alliance.
The list is a calculated blend of experience and loyalty, featuring two former ministers and three of the 18 MLAs disqualified during the 2017 political crisis. By fielding familiar faces, the AMMK appears to be prioritizing local influence over new entrants to strengthen its prospects in the 2026 Assembly elections. Former ministers C. Shanmugavelu (Madathukulam) and G. Senthamizhan (Saidapet), both veterans of the 2011 Jayalalithaa cabinet.
In a move seen as a reward for long standing loyalty, tickets have been given to former MLAs K Kathirkamu (Theni), R Sundararaj (Ottapidaram), and TA Elumalai (Poonamallee) who stood by Dhinakaran following their disqualification nearly a decade ago.
The list covers all constituencies finalized under the seat sharing agreement with the AIADMK, including key contests in Tiruchi (West), Mannargudi, and Karaikudi.
The AMMK is focusing on the Delta and southern regions, where the party retains notable organisational strength. It is also contesting three reserved (SC) constituencies Periyakulam, Ottapidaram, and Ponnamallee as part of a broader NDA strategy to attract Dalit voters.
With Dhinakaran opting to stay out of direct electoral contests to focus on statewide campaigning, the responsibility now rests on these seasoned candidates to demonstrate that the AMMK remains a relevant force in Tamil Nadu’s political landscape.