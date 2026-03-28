2026 TN elections | Dhinakaran fields former ministers, loyalists in AMMK candidate list

Moving to consolidate its traditional base, Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) General Secretary TTV Dhinakaran released a high stakes candidate list on Saturday for the 11 constituencies allotted to the party within the NDA alliance.

The list is a calculated blend of experience and loyalty, featuring two former ministers and three of the 18 MLAs disqualified during the 2017 political crisis. By fielding familiar faces, the AMMK appears to be prioritizing local influence over new entrants to strengthen its prospects in the 2026 Assembly elections. Former ministers C. Shanmugavelu (Madathukulam) and G. Senthamizhan (Saidapet), both veterans of the 2011 Jayalalithaa cabinet.