2026 TN elections | Denied ticket, state general secretary CR Sundarrajan quits Congress

SIVAGANGA: In a setback to the Congress in Tamil Nadu, state general secretary CR Sundarrajan resigned from the party after being denied a ticket to contest the upcoming Assembly election from the Sivaganga constituency.
In his resignation letter to State President K Selvaperunthagai, Sundarrajan stated that he was stepping down from both his post as State General Secretary and his primary membership in the party, citing the leadership’s decision to deny him the opportunity to contest despite his application.
A native of Pacheri village near Sivaganga, Sundarrajan hails from a traditional Congress family and is a prominent businessman. He had been actively working towards securing the party nomination from his home constituency, initiating groundwork as early as the COVID-19 period.
During the pandemic, he undertook several welfare measures, including distributing rice and essential commodities across villages. He also funded infrastructure projects such as laying roads and installing high-mast lights, reportedly spending several crores of rupees.
His sustained outreach had led to strong local expectations that he would be named the Congress candidate from Sivaganga. He had also organised large-scale events to inaugurate welfare projects, attended by State Minister KR Periyakaruppan, former Union Finance Minister P. Chidambaram, and MP Karti Chidambaram.
However, in a surprise move, the Sivaganga seat was allotted to the Mukkulathor Pulipadai in the DMK-led alliance, leaving his supporters disappointed. Hopes among his camp that he would instead be fielded from the Melur constituency were also dashed after he was overlooked there.
Following this, Sundarrajan tendered his resignation on Monday. He said he would soon consult with his supporters and announce his next course of action.