2026 TN elections | Denied ticket, state general secretary CR Sundarrajan quits Congress

In his resignation letter to State President K Selvaperunthagai, Sundarrajan stated that he was stepping down from both his post as State General Secretary and his primary membership in the party, citing the leadership’s decision to deny him the opportunity to contest despite his application.

A native of Pacheri village near Sivaganga, Sundarrajan hails from a traditional Congress family and is a prominent businessman. He had been actively working towards securing the party nomination from his home constituency, initiating groundwork as early as the COVID-19 period.