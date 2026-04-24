2026 TN elections | Democracy over distress: ailing voter’s resolve draws minister’s praise

CHENNAI: State Minister for Health and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian on Friday lauded the determination of a voter from Saidapet Assembly constituency who cast his ballot despite personal and medical hardships, calling it a moving reaffirmation of democratic duty.
Referring to the incident, the Minister said Muhammad Iqbal, who had been undergoing treatment for a cardiac ailment at a private hospital, chose to exercise his franchise with medical assistance. Notably, he arrived at the polling station in an ambulance, accompanied by his daughter who is currently under treatment for a leg fracture.
“Despite his condition, he prioritised his democratic responsibility. We met and thanked him in person at the hospital. Such commitment strengthens the foundations of our democracy,” Subramanian said in a social media post.
The Minister added that the State government remains committed to facilitating voter participation, especially for those facing health challenges.