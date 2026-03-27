2026 TN elections | Delay not deadlock: Thirumavalavan on seat allocation

Addressing reporters after signing the formal agreement, Thirumavalavan said, "There is no such deadlock as is being projected. When more than 10 political parties are in an alliance and individual discussions are held, delays are natural when multiple parties express interest in the same constituencies. That is the reality."



The VCK leader stated that the official announcement regarding the specific constituencies allotted to each partner would be made by DMK president MK Stalin.



Thirumavalavan noted that the discussions were held in a cordial atmosphere and his party has secured the constituencies it desired. The VCK chief further stated that Stalin is expected to officially announce the full list of constituencies for all alliance partners by Saturday morning once the remaining minor discussions are completed.



He took a swipe at critics and rival camps, suggesting that those waiting for a conflict to erupt within the DMK alliance would continue to be disappointed.