2026 TN elections | Delay not deadlock: Thirumavalavan on seat allocation

CHENNAI: VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan on Friday said seat-sharing talks within the DMK-led alliance have been concluded and dismissed reports of any deadlock or internal friction.
Addressing reporters after signing the formal agreement, Thirumavalavan said, "There is no such deadlock as is being projected. When more than 10 political parties are in an alliance and individual discussions are held, delays are natural when multiple parties express interest in the same constituencies. That is the reality."
The VCK leader stated that the official announcement regarding the specific constituencies allotted to each partner would be made by DMK president MK Stalin.
Thirumavalavan noted that the discussions were held in a cordial atmosphere and his party has secured the constituencies it desired. The VCK chief further stated that Stalin is expected to officially announce the full list of constituencies for all alliance partners by Saturday morning once the remaining minor discussions are completed.
He took a swipe at critics and rival camps, suggesting that those waiting for a conflict to erupt within the DMK alliance would continue to be disappointed.
Responding to queries about the opposition alliances, Thirumavalavan claimed that parties in the AIADMK-led NDA were facing pressure to contest under the BJP's symbol.
He alleged that parties like the Tamil Maanila Congress (M) were being coerced into contesting on the lotus symbol despite being allotted seats.
"We do not point out such issues in their camps, but even a slight delay in our alliance is labelled as a deadlock by some," he remarked.
Regarding the VCK's candidates, Thirumavalavan said the list of names would be released within 24 hours of the alliance head's official announcement of the constituency.
He also touched upon the situation in Puducherry, saying while the party had requested the Election Commission to allot the pot symbol for their candidates there as well, no such confirmation has been received yet.
Consequently, he stated that VCK candidates in those segments might have to contest using independent symbols, given the prevailing situation.