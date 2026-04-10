2026 TN elections | Cuddalore: Udhayanidhi's rally deferred in view of Vijay's campaign

CUDDALORE: Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin’s campaign in Vadalur on Saturday has been postponed after TVK leader Vijay was also scheduled to campaign at the same time, leading to security concerns, officials said. The event will now be held on Sunday at 4 pm.
Police flagged difficulty in providing security for two leaders at the same venue simultaneously, prompting the rescheduling of Udhayanidhi Stalin’s programme.
Udhayanidhi Stalin has been campaigning across Tamil Nadu in support of candidates of the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance for the Assembly election scheduled on April 23.
He was earlier scheduled to address a campaign meeting in Vadalur on Saturday evening. Following the change, he will now campaign at the same location on Sunday.