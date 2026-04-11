2026 TN elections |CS transfer unfair, withdraw order: DMK

In a detailed representation on Saturday, DMK treasurer and parliamentary party leader TR Baalu wrote to the Commission, objecting to the transfer of N Muruganandam and the subsequent appointments.

The DMK termed the transfer of Muruganandam as "arbitrary and unjustified", noting that no reasons were cited in the ECI's April 8 order and that no political party had lodged complaints against the officer.

The party argued that administrative continuity is crucial during the election period, and that Muruganandam, with over a year and a half of experience as Chief Secretary, was best placed to ensure smooth governance while political leaders are engaged in campaigning. The DMK has sought the immediate reinstatement of Muruganandam.