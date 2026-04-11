2026 TN elections |CS transfer unfair, withdraw order: DMK

CHENNAI: The DMK has urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to withdraw its recent orders appointing M Sai Kumar as Chief Secretary and Sandeep Mittal as Director of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC).
In a detailed representation on Saturday, DMK treasurer and parliamentary party leader TR Baalu wrote to the Commission, objecting to the transfer of N Muruganandam and the subsequent appointments.
The DMK termed the transfer of Muruganandam as "arbitrary and unjustified", noting that no reasons were cited in the ECI's April 8 order and that no political party had lodged complaints against the officer.
The party argued that administrative continuity is crucial during the election period, and that Muruganandam, with over a year and a half of experience as Chief Secretary, was best placed to ensure smooth governance while political leaders are engaged in campaigning. The DMK has sought the immediate reinstatement of Muruganandam.
Objecting to the appointment of Sandeep Mittal as Director of DVAC, raising legal and ethical concerns, it argued that the DVAC has no role in election conduct, and therefore, the ECI lacks jurisdiction under Article 324 to make such appointments. It further alleged that Mittal has shown ideological bias, citing his past social media posts.
It also referred to allegations against him, including a 2014 case in Uttar Pradesh linked to a corruption probe, and raised concerns about his promotion record and lack of service medals. The party additionally cited objections raised by the CPM in 2020 regarding his conduct on social media.
Criticising the Commission, it stated that such decisions raise doubts about its neutrality as a constitutional body, and alleged that the actions appear to favour the BJP.
It also pointed to differences in administrative actions across poll-bound States, claiming that similar transfers were not carried out elsewhere.
The party has urged the ECI to withdraw the April 8 orders. Warning of further action, the DMK said it would pursue legal remedies if the Commission fails to act on its representation.
ECI relieves Sandeep Mittal from DVAC post
Following objections raised by the DMK in TR Baalu's representation to the ECI, the commission has relieved Sandeep Mittal from the post of Director General of the DVAC. Mittal will, however, continue in his role as DGP (Armed Police).