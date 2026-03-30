2026 TN elections | Crowd stalls Vijay’s campaign debut; TVK flags security lapse, alleges bias

“Despite obtaining proper permission, there was absolutely no police protection or traffic regulation while the party leader was travelling between campaign venues, creating an unsafe situation where the convoy could not move,” he said.

He urged the Election Commission to immediately intervene and direct authorities to ensure adequate security and traffic management, and take swift action against officials who failed in their duty.

Alleging bias, he said permission for open-vehicle campaigning was denied to Joseph Vijay while being granted to Chief Minister M K Stalin. “Such one-sided actions make a mockery of democracy,” he added.

The party also accused officials of aiding the ruling dispensation by creating obstacles to its campaign, and demanded immediate corrective action.