2026 TN elections | Crowd stalls Vijay’s campaign debut; TVK flags security lapse, alleges bias

CHENNAI: Actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay’s maiden campaign roadshow in north Chennai on Monday drew surging crowds that brought his convoy to a near standstill, even as his party alleged a complete absence of police deployment and sought urgent intervention from election authorities.
Beginning from Perambur, Vijay’s convoy took nearly two hours to cover the short stretch to Kolathur, repeatedly getting stuck at key junctions such as Moolakadai and Thiru Vi Ka Nagar as supporters thronged the route, climbed vantage points and halted traffic to capture images and videos.
In a complaint to Chief Electoral Officer Archana Patnaik, TVK joint general secretary CTR Nirmal Kumar said there was zero traffic management despite prior approval, warning that the lapse posed risks to public safety and disrupted legitimate campaigning.
“Despite obtaining proper permission, there was absolutely no police protection or traffic regulation while the party leader was travelling between campaign venues, creating an unsafe situation where the convoy could not move,” he said.
He urged the Election Commission to immediately intervene and direct authorities to ensure adequate security and traffic management, and take swift action against officials who failed in their duty.
Alleging bias, he said permission for open-vehicle campaigning was denied to Joseph Vijay while being granted to Chief Minister M K Stalin. “Such one-sided actions make a mockery of democracy,” he added.
The party also accused officials of aiding the ruling dispensation by creating obstacles to its campaign, and demanded immediate corrective action.