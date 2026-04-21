2026 TN elections | CPM urges voters to back secular alliance, criticises AIADMK-BJP tie-up

CHENNAI: Communist Party of India (Marxist) Tamil Nadu State Secretary P Shanmugam on Tuesday criticised the AIADMK-BJP alliance, alleging that it compromised the State’s interests, and appealed to voters to support the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance in the upcoming Assembly election.
In a video message, he alleged that Edappadi K. Palaniswami had aligned with the BJP with the sole objective of becoming Chief Minister, without regard for State rights or concerns over the erosion of State powers. He described the AIADMK-BJP combine as one that could “mortgage Tamil Nadu’s interests”.
Shanmugam said the election would witness a direct contest between the DMK-led secular alliance and the AIADMK-BJP alliance, while urging voters to carefully assess which front would better safeguard Tamil Nadu’s rights, development and federal interests.
Appealing for support, he said candidates of the CPM and its allies had extensive experience in public service and grassroots struggles, and were well-equipped to represent people’s issues effectively in the Assembly.
He highlighted the credentials of CPM candidates, including N. Pandi in Palani, R. Sellasamy in Padmanabhapuram, M. Chinnadurai in Gandharvakottai, L. Sundararajan in Thiruvottiyur, and Latha in Keezhvelur, stating that all of them had long years of involvement in farmers’ movements, labour unions, local governance and social causes.
He said electing Left candidates would strengthen the voice of workers and marginalised sections in the Assembly, and enable effective representation of public grievances before the government.
Shanmugam also called for the election of candidates of the CPI, noting that an increased Left presence in the Assembly would help collectively raise people’s issues and secure solutions through coordinated efforts.
He urged voters to extend support to candidates of the DMK-led alliance across constituencies, stating that the election was crucial for protecting Tamil Nadu’s rights and ensuring its continued progress.