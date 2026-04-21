2026 TN elections | CPM urges voters to back secular alliance, criticises AIADMK-BJP tie-up

In a video message, he alleged that Edappadi K. Palaniswami had aligned with the BJP with the sole objective of becoming Chief Minister, without regard for State rights or concerns over the erosion of State powers. He described the AIADMK-BJP combine as one that could “mortgage Tamil Nadu’s interests”.

Shanmugam said the election would witness a direct contest between the DMK-led secular alliance and the AIADMK-BJP alliance, while urging voters to carefully assess which front would better safeguard Tamil Nadu’s rights, development and federal interests.