2026 TN elections | CPM seeks action against Vijay for alleged poll code violation

CHENNAI: Communist Party of India (Marxist) State Secretary P Shanmugam on Monday urged the Election Commission to initiate action against Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam leader Vijay for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct.
In a post on X, he said election rules prohibit seeking votes inside places of worship such as temples, churches and mosques while displaying party symbols.
Alleging that Vijay had breached this norm, Shanmugam called upon the Election Commission to register a case against him and take appropriate action.
On Sunday, Vijay visited multiple places of worship in Tiruchy. He first went to St Antony’s Church on Wireless Road, where he offered prayers, crawling on his knees along the aisle.
He later met the parish priest briefly before proceeding to Noorul Hudha Mosque in K K Nagar, where he offered prayers and sought blessings from clerics.
His final stop was the Pachanachiyamman temple in Kottapattu, where he prostrated before the deity. Vijay is contesting the Assembly election from the Perambur and Tiruchy East constituencies.