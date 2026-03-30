2026 TN elections | CPM renominates Chinnadurai, fields Latha in Kilvelur

In a statement, party State secretary P Shanmugam said on Monday that five candidates had been finalised at the State committee meeting to contest as part of the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance.

The party has nominated State secretariat member N Pandi from Palani, State committee member L Sundararajan from Thiruvottiyur, and Kanyakumari district secretary R Chellaswamy from Padmanabhapuram.