2026 TN elections | CPM manifesto seeks reservation in private jobs

CHENNAI: CPM state Secretary P Shanmugam on Monday released the party’s manifesto and campaign songs for the April 23 Assembly election.
After releasing the manifesto, he said the BJP was attempting to expand in Tamil Nadu with the support of the AIADMK and PMK, and expressed confidence that the DMK-led secular alliance would defeat the AIADMK-BJP combine.
Stating that the manifesto focused on livelihoods, development, and state rights, he said the party advocated proportional representation in elections.
Highlighting unemployment as a key concern, he called for support to MSMEs, filling government vacancies, reservation in the private sector, and unemployment assistance of Rs 3,000 per month.
He also demanded student union elections, State control over natural resources, a Right to Services Act, and regulation of liquor sales.
Shanmugam said Assembly proceedings should be telecast live, termed some poll promises impractical, opposed the revival of the Legislative Council, and called for coordinated action to curb drug trafficking.
He also sought strict action against custodial deaths, a law to prevent honour killings, and rehabilitation measures for those affected by alcoholism.