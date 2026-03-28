2026 TN elections | CPM finalises constituencies in DMK alliance, announcement expected on March 28

CHENNAI: CPM state secretary P Shanmugam on Saturday said it had finalised the constituencies allocated to it in alliance with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.
State secretary P Shanmugam said Chief Minister and DMK president M K Stalin would announce the constituencies identified for all alliance partners later in the evening. The remarks came after talks with the DMK seat-sharing committee headed by T R Baalu at Anna Arivalayam.
Expressing satisfaction over the allocation, Shanmugam said the party was confident of securing victory in all the seats allotted to it. He dismissed suggestions of a deadlock in seat identification, attributing the delay to multiple parties staking claim to certain constituencies in view of the alliance’s broad composition.
Responding to criticism from Edappadi K Palaniswami on a lack of unity within the DMK-led front, he said the alliance continued to function cohesively and take decisions through consensus. He expressed confidence that the DMK would return to power.
On whether he would contest the elections, Shanmugam said the decision would be taken by the party’s state committee.