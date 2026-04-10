2026 TN elections | CPM alleges repeated arrests of trade union leaders to block bail amid the poll period

Shanmugam alleged that the police in Kanchipuram district were functioning in a manner that favoured corporate entities, which, he said, eroded public confidence and amounted to a violation of constitutional and human rights. He also raised concerns over the denial of bail even in cases registered under ordinary sections.

He urged the State government to take steps to secure the unconditional release of Muthukumar, CITU district deputy secretary Karthik, and workers Ganeshkumar, Neethivel, Madhanagopal and Mohan, who were dismissed following what it described as retaliatory action by SH Electronics. It also called for an end to the repeated arrests of Muthukumar.