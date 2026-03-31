2026 TN elections | CPI manifesto outlines key challenges

After releasing the party’s manifesto, Veerapandian said the manifesto highlights key challenges confronting both the country and Tamil Nadu, while stressing the need to defeat what he described as divisive and anti-people policies of the Union government. He criticised measures affecting labour rights, farmers and small and medium enterprises, and raised concerns over the privatisation of public sector undertakings and centralised decision-making.

On governance, the party alleged interference in constitutional institutions and expressed concern over education policies, including common entrance tests and the commercialisation of learning. It opposed the imposition of Hindi and Sanskrit and accused the Union government of denying due financial allocations to Tamil Nadu.