2026 TN elections | CPI manifesto outlines key challenges

CHENNAI: CPI state secretary M Veerapandian on Tuesday released the party’s manifesto for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, urging voters to support the secular progressive alliance and outlining a wide-ranging socio-economic roadmap for the State.
After releasing the party’s manifesto, Veerapandian said the manifesto highlights key challenges confronting both the country and Tamil Nadu, while stressing the need to defeat what he described as divisive and anti-people policies of the Union government. He criticised measures affecting labour rights, farmers and small and medium enterprises, and raised concerns over the privatisation of public sector undertakings and centralised decision-making.
On governance, the party alleged interference in constitutional institutions and expressed concern over education policies, including common entrance tests and the commercialisation of learning. It opposed the imposition of Hindi and Sanskrit and accused the Union government of denying due financial allocations to Tamil Nadu.
Positioning itself within the DMK-led secular progressive alliance, the Communist Party of India said the front alone could safeguard the State’s social, economic and political interests. It criticised the AIADMK-BJP alliance, alleging ideological dilution and increased central influence in State affairs.
The party has fielded five candidates as part of the alliance and appealed to voters to ensure their victory, stating that elected representatives would raise people’s issues both within and outside the Assembly.
The manifesto outlines an action plan focusing on industrial growth, protection of small and medium enterprises, agricultural development, irrigation and access to safe drinking water. It also promises measures for environmental protection, social justice, labour welfare and the advancement of women, youth and marginalised sections.
On prohibition, Communist Party of India State secretary M Veerapandian said the party favours a phased reduction in liquor consumption, alongside alternative livelihood measures for those dependent on the sector. He also stressed the need for scientific awareness campaigns to address alcoholism and its social consequences, including violence against women.