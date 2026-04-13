2026 TN elections | Coupons DMK's bid for next big scam: BJP

Addressing reporters at Kamalalayam, the party's state headquarters, BJP chief spokesperson Narayanan Thirupathy said voters were increasingly confronting DMK functionaries in several constituencies. "The people of the State are ready to unseat the DMK. Sitting MLAs and ministers are facing public heat when they enter their constituencies.

In Papanasam, voters stopped the campaign vehicle of Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and registered strong protests," he said. He added that similar incidents had occurred in over 25 constituencies, including Kunnam, Tiruchendur and Aravakurichi. "Voters are even boycotting DMK candidates during campaign events," he alleged.