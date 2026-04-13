2026 TN elections | Coupons DMK's bid for next big scam: BJP

CHENNAI: The BJP's state unit on Sunday alleged widespread public anger against the ruling DMK, claiming its leaders were facing resistance during campaign visits and accusing the party of attempting to mislead voters through its proposed Rs 8,000 coupon scheme.
Addressing reporters at Kamalalayam, the party's state headquarters, BJP chief spokesperson Narayanan Thirupathy said voters were increasingly confronting DMK functionaries in several constituencies. "The people of the State are ready to unseat the DMK. Sitting MLAs and ministers are facing public heat when they enter their constituencies.
In Papanasam, voters stopped the campaign vehicle of Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and registered strong protests," he said. He added that similar incidents had occurred in over 25 constituencies, including Kunnam, Tiruchendur and Aravakurichi. "Voters are even boycotting DMK candidates during campaign events," he alleged.
Targeting the proposed welfare measure, Narayanan said the coupon scheme was a fraud designed to deceive voters. "In some constituencies, fake coupons have already been printed and distributed. The DMK ecosystem plans to siphon off nearly Rs 4,000 crore through this scheme, benefiting stores linked to party functionaries," he claimed. He also questioned Chief Minister M K Stalin over rising crimes. "The increase in Pocso cases, coupled with the spread of liquor and drugs, reflects a collapse in governance. Law and order has deteriorated, and police inaction has aggravated the situation," Narayanan alleged.