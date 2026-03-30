2026 TN elections | Coupon promise recipe for scam, alleges BJP

CHENNAI: The BJP on Monday launched a sharp attack on the DMK over its proposed Rs 8,000 household appliance coupon scheme, alleging it could open the door to large-scale corruption and tax evasion.
BJP state spokesperson Narayanan Thirupathy termed the initiative a mega scam in the making, claiming it could lead to a potential loss of Rs 4,000 crore in public funds.
BJP flags misuse of welfare scheme
"This is a scheme designed to siphon off taxpayers' money under the guise of welfare," he said in a statement. The BJP argued that essential appliances such as refrigerators and washing machines typically cost well above Rs 12,000, making the Rs 8,000 coupon insufficient without manipulation.
Concerns raised over pricing, possible fraud
BJP alleged that inflated pricing and dubious exchange offers could be used to mislead beneficiaries. "Old appliances have negligible resale value, barely Rs 400 to Rs 800, but could be falsely priced at Rs 5,000 to facilitate fraud," he said in the statement. Citing past instances, the party claimed that similar buyback and instalment-based schemes had led to financial irregularities amounting to lakhs of rupees. It further alleged that vendors could exploit the system by offering discounted cash settlements, paying Rs 6,000 against an Rs 8,000 coupon without supplying goods, and later reselling products, resulting in tax evasion and market distortion.
Party questions intent, urges public caution
The BJP also questioned the necessity of the scheme, asserting that most households in Tamil Nadu already possess such appliances. "This is not welfare, but a calculated attempt to extract at least Rs 2,000 from each of two crore families, amounting to Rs 4,000 crore," Thirupathy said. Calling it a deceptive model, the party urged citizens to remain vigilant against what it described as a systematic attempt to misuse public funds.