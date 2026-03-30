2026 TN elections | Coupon promise recipe for scam, alleges BJP

Concerns raised over pricing, possible fraud

BJP alleged that inflated pricing and dubious exchange offers could be used to mislead beneficiaries. "Old appliances have negligible resale value, barely Rs 400 to Rs 800, but could be falsely priced at Rs 5,000 to facilitate fraud," he said in the statement. Citing past instances, the party claimed that similar buyback and instalment-based schemes had led to financial irregularities amounting to lakhs of rupees. It further alleged that vendors could exploit the system by offering discounted cash settlements, paying Rs 6,000 against an Rs 8,000 coupon without supplying goods, and later reselling products, resulting in tax evasion and market distortion.