2026 TN elections | Contestants in Chennai rise to 419

Across the 16 constituencies, 419 candidates will contest, against 393 five years ago. Of these, 173 nominations were rejected and 24 withdrawn, according to the data published by the Tamil Nadu Election Commission.

Nine constituencies recorded an increase in candidate count, five a decline. Thiru-Vi-Ka-Nagar, Egmore, and Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni saw no change from 2021.