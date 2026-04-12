2026 TN elections | Constituency Watch: Chepauk–Triplicane VIP seat, everyday woes: Congestion persists amid civic gaps

Stray cattle remain a serious concern in Thiruvallikeni, with residents saying there has been no enforcement at all. "Their count is increasing day by day. Being the locality with a lot of narrow lanes, it's difficult to drive, jostling with cattle," said Vasanth Kumar, a resident of Mayor Chittibabu Street.

Gaps in maintenance and basic infrastructure persist in parts of the constituency. In Lloyds Colony, where several TNHB tenements have now been vacated, residents say the area has deteriorated. "Since residents were moved out, there is little maintenance. It feels unsafe, especially at night," said Kavitha. Locals allege the deserted tenements have become hubs for drinking and other illegal activities. Stray dogs add to woes. "There are at least 10 to 15 strays in the locality. They are aggressive, too. I try to avoid this route," said Karthik, a delivery worker.