2026 TN elections | Constituency Watch: Chepauk–Triplicane VIP seat, everyday woes: Congestion persists amid civic gaps

CHENNAI: From Chintadripet's narrow lanes and fish markets to the temple-centric Thiruvallikeni, and from Ice House and Zam Bazaar to Mirsahebpet and Lloyds Colony, the Chepauk–Triplicane constituency rests on an older urban structure, suffering from growing civic strain, despite sending to the Assembly the heir-apparent Deputy Chief Minister, Udhayanidhi Stalin, apart from having former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi as its MLA in the past.
Thickly populated neighbourhoods, commercial pockets and canal-side settlements, the constituency heads into the Assembly election with layered, and often competing, realities.
In Buckingham canal-side clusters such as Mattan Kuppam, Border Thottam and Krishnampettai, housing security remains a core concern. "We have been living here for three generations, but still live in fear (of eviction)," said Rajalakshmi, a resident of Mattan Kuppam. "During the 2021 election, both DMK and AIADMK promised pattas. Nothing has happened."
Traffic congestion and on-road parking also remain everyday challenges across the constituency. "Triplicane High Road is very difficult to navigate during peak hours. Vehicles have increased, but there is no space to park," residents said. It reflects on other important arterial roads, such as Pycroft Road, and temple areas, such as Thiruvallikeni, where devotees demand parking facilities
Residents say that their everyday concerns have not been addressed effectively. Traders in Zam bazaar have flagged pending demands, including better management of market areas, vendor spaces and improved civic maintenance.
Stray cattle remain a serious concern in Thiruvallikeni, with residents saying there has been no enforcement at all. "Their count is increasing day by day. Being the locality with a lot of narrow lanes, it's difficult to drive, jostling with cattle," said Vasanth Kumar, a resident of Mayor Chittibabu Street.
Gaps in maintenance and basic infrastructure persist in parts of the constituency. In Lloyds Colony, where several TNHB tenements have now been vacated, residents say the area has deteriorated. "Since residents were moved out, there is little maintenance. It feels unsafe, especially at night," said Kavitha. Locals allege the deserted tenements have become hubs for drinking and other illegal activities. Stray dogs add to woes. "There are at least 10 to 15 strays in the locality. They are aggressive, too. I try to avoid this route," said Karthik, a delivery worker.
Residents acknowledge certain development works. Improvements in road conditions and infrastructure development, including maintenance of park and play areas, have been noted. "It is positive that attention is being given to infrastructure," said Vasanth Kumar
While the constituency has seen visible development in some areas, residents say housing insecurity, congestion and gaps in local infrastructure remain key concerns.
Total voters: 1,63,866
Men: 79,412
Women: 84,396
Trans persons: 58
Sitting MLA: Udhayanidhi Stalin
Party: DMK