2026 TN elections | Constituency Watch: Anna Nagar civic strain, unchecked commercialisation hits planned residential hub

Originally developed as a planned residential layout following the 1968 World Trade Fair during the tenure of former Chief Minister CN Annadurai, Anna Nagar was envisaged as a premium housing zone, symbolised by the Anna Nagar Tower. However, residents say the area has undergone a significant transformation, straining its core infrastructure.

According to residents’ associations, the shift from independent houses to high-density apartment complexes has sharply increased the population load. “Plots meant for single homes now accommodate 40 to 50 dwelling units, putting enormous pressure on sewage and other civic systems,” said Dr Sukumar Ramaswami, president of the Federation of Anna Nagar Residents Associations (FOARA).