2026 TN elections | Constituency Watch: Anna Nagar civic strain, unchecked commercialisation hits planned residential hub

CHENNAI: Mounting pressure on civic infrastructure and the rapid conversion of residential spaces into commercial establishments have emerged as key concerns for residents of Anna Nagar constituency ahead of the Assembly election.
Originally developed as a planned residential layout following the 1968 World Trade Fair during the tenure of former Chief Minister CN Annadurai, Anna Nagar was envisaged as a premium housing zone, symbolised by the Anna Nagar Tower. However, residents say the area has undergone a significant transformation, straining its core infrastructure.
According to residents’ associations, the shift from independent houses to high-density apartment complexes has sharply increased the population load. “Plots meant for single homes now accommodate 40 to 50 dwelling units, putting enormous pressure on sewage and other civic systems,” said Dr Sukumar Ramaswami, president of the Federation of Anna Nagar Residents Associations (FOARA).
Residents pointed to frequent sewage blockages and overflow, attributing it to outdated underground drainage systems that have not kept pace with the growing population density. Water scarcity and sewage blockages have also been reported, particularly in areas with a proliferation of hostels and paying guest accommodations operating in former residential buildings.
Commercial activity within residential neighbourhoods has further aggravated concerns. Residents flagged the conversion of houses into eateries and small businesses, with some establishments operating late into the night. “The increase in eateries, including roadside stalls, has led to noise disturbance and traffic congestion,” said J Benix, a resident of Anna Nagar West.
Encroachments by unauthorised vendors and roadside eateries have also reduced pedestrian space and contributed to traffic bottlenecks. Parking shortages have intensified with the rise in apartment complexes, with vehicles frequently occupying footpaths and internal roads.
Residents have called for the development of multi-level parking facilities, particularly near Tirumangalam and the Anna Nagar East Bus Terminus, to ease congestion. They have also urged the Greater Chennai Corporation to regulate vending zones and restrict commercial activities in residential areas to prevent further land-use violations.
Power supply issues, including frequent low-voltage complaints, have also been reported in several pockets, adding to residents’ concerns.
With civic amenities under strain, residents expect infrastructure upgrades, stricter enforcement of planning norms, and regulation of commercialisation to be prioritised in the constituency.
Total voters: 1,81,402
Men: 87,325
Women: 94,029
Trans persons: 48