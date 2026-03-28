2026 TN elections | Congress keeps strongholds, pushes into fresh turf in smart deal

CHENNAI: Shot in arm with a favourable outcome from seat-sharing negotiations with the alliance led by the DMK, the Congress has expanded its electoral footprint by securing a higher number of new constituencies while largely retaining its existing strongholds ahead of the 2026 Assembly election.
While the overall increase in seat count remains modest, the distribution of constituencies reflects a calibrated expansion strategy. The party has gained over 11 new constituencies while conceding only two of its sitting seats, Virudhachalam, allotted to DMDK, and Tenkasi, retained by DMK.
The newly allocated constituencies include Cuddalore, Uthangarai, Thuraiyur, Kavundampalayam, Attur, Pennagaram, Singanallur, Ambasamudram, Krishnagiri, Usilampatti and Sankarankoil, offering Congress a broader geographical spread.
At the same time, the party has retained a substantial share of its 2021 winning seats, including Ponneri, Sriperumbudur, Sholingur, Erode (East), Udhagamandalam, Aranthangi, Karaikudi, Sivakasi, Tiruvadanai, Srivaikuntam, Nanguneri, Killiyoor, Colachel, Velachery, Mayiladuthurai and Vilavancode.
This combination of retention and expansion indicates a strategically negotiated outcome, enabling the party to defend its traditional bases while testing its prospects in new regions within the alliance framework.
Meanwhile, the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) has been allotted four new seats — Tindivanam, Panruti, Periyakulam (SC) and Kallakurichi (SC). The party has, however, given up its seat in Nagapattinam. It has retained Kattumannarkovil (SC), Cheyyur (SC) and Tiruppur, and will also contest in Arakkonam (SC), which it had lost earlier.
The CPI will contest in five constituencies — Thali, Thiruthuraipoondi (SC), Tirupur North, Bhavanisagar (SC) and Srivilliputhur (SC).
The CPM has been allotted Kilvelur (SC), Gandharva Kottai (SC), Padmanabhapuram, Palani and Thiruvottriyur.
The MDMK has announced its candidates, fielding Senthil Nathan in Modakurichi, Senthil Selvan in Sirkazhi (SC), TM Rajendhran in Kadaiyanallur, and Bhoominathan in Madurai South.
The IUML will contest in Vaniyambadi and Papanasam. The KMDK has been allotted Pollachi and Tiruchengode, and will contest on the Rising Sun symbol.
The Manithaneya Makkal Katchi will contest in Nagapattinam and Manapparai, while the Mukkulathor Puli Padai has been given Sivagangai. The Manithaneya Jananayaga Katchi will contest in Chidambaram, the Social Democratic Party of India in Nannilam, and the Thamizhar Desam Katchi in Natham, all on the 'rising sun' symbol.