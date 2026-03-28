2026 TN elections | Congress keeps strongholds, pushes into fresh turf in smart deal

Meanwhile, the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) has been allotted four new seats — Tindivanam, Panruti, Periyakulam (SC) and Kallakurichi (SC). The party has, however, given up its seat in Nagapattinam. It has retained Kattumannarkovil (SC), Cheyyur (SC) and Tiruppur, and will also contest in Arakkonam (SC), which it had lost earlier.

The CPI will contest in five constituencies — Thali, Thiruthuraipoondi (SC), Tirupur North, Bhavanisagar (SC) and Srivilliputhur (SC).

The CPM has been allotted Kilvelur (SC), Gandharva Kottai (SC), Padmanabhapuram, Palani and Thiruvottriyur.

The MDMK has announced its candidates, fielding Senthil Nathan in Modakurichi, Senthil Selvan in Sirkazhi (SC), TM Rajendhran in Kadaiyanallur, and Bhoominathan in Madurai South.