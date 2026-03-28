2026 TN elections | Velachery, Erode East and more: DMK allots constituencies to Congress

CHENNAI: The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Saturday finalised and allotted a list of constituencies to its ally, the Indian National Congress, as part of seat-sharing arrangements for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.
According to a Daily Thanthi report, the Congress will contest from the following constituencies:
Ponneri (SC), Sriperumbudur (SC), Sholingur, Udhagamandalam, Erode East, Nanguneri, Vilavancode, Aranthangi, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Karaikudi, Sivakasi, Thiruvadanai, Srivaikuntam, Attur (SC), Pennagaram, Singanallur, Ambasamudram, Usilampatti, Krishnagiri, Colachel, Sankarankoil, Melur, Velachery, Uthangarai (SC), Thuraiyur (SC), Goundampalyam, and Kiliyur.
The announcement comes amid ongoing efforts by the DMK to consolidate its alliance and ensure a smooth distribution of seats among its partners. Party leaders indicated that the allocation was made keeping in mind regional strengths and past electoral performances of the Congress in these segments.