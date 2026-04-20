2026 TN elections | Congress, DMK should apologise people for defeating women's reservation bill: Andhra CM Naidu

"I am telling you, what Modi Ji has done for women, 33 per cent (quota), that is one of the most progressive decisions for the country. What Congress and DMK and other political parties have done was injustice for the women. Every woman has to discuss, debate," he said.

The opposition bloc had voted against the amendment to the Women's Reservation Act in the Lok Sabha on Friday.

"It is a progressive policy. They (Congress, DMK and other parties) opposed. Now they have to tell women their apologies. They betrayed women empowerment," he added.