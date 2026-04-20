2026 TN elections | Congress, DMK should apologise people for defeating women's reservation bill: Andhra CM Naidu

COIMBATORE: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday demanded that the DMK and Congress apologise for defeating the women's reservation bill in the Lok Sabha, while asserting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's move to introduce the quota was "one of the most progressive decisions for the country".
Addressing a meeting here ahead of the April 23 state Assembly polls, Naidu, alluding to the Congress and DMK said that some parties were "always opposed" to reforms and that the people of Tamil Nadu should defeat them.
Attacking the ruling DMK, the TDP supremo alleged that the MK Stalin-led dispensation in the state failed to take advantage of the Central government's cooperation.
"I am telling you, what Modi Ji has done for women, 33 per cent (quota), that is one of the most progressive decisions for the country. What Congress and DMK and other political parties have done was injustice for the women. Every woman has to discuss, debate," he said.
The opposition bloc had voted against the amendment to the Women's Reservation Act in the Lok Sabha on Friday.
"It is a progressive policy. They (Congress, DMK and other parties) opposed. Now they have to tell women their apologies. They betrayed women empowerment," he added.
The Andhra CM further alleged that the incumbent DMK government lacked vision.
Naidu is on a two-day visit of Tamil Nadu to canvass votes for the AIADMK-led NDA in the April 23 polls.