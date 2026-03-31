2026 TN elections | Coimbatore, Karur, my 2 eyes, says Senthilbalaji

Campaigning for the Karur DMK candidate, Asi M Thiyagarajan, at Kodangipatti in Karur, Senthilbalaji, who was visibly moved, said that Karur took care of him and his political career from the age of 31 and thus, the district is strongly rooted in my mind.

He said that he had not gone to Coimbatore out of fear, as claimed by the opposition parties. “I never sought a particular constituency from the party president to contest, but as an obedient student, I accept whatever segment is given to me, and now, the party president asked me to contest from Coimbatore, and so I obeyed it,” he said.