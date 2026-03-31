2026 TN elections | Coimbatore, Karur, my 2 eyes, says Senthilbalaji

TIRUCHY: Coimbatore and Karur are like two eyes, and DMK will certainly sweep in both the districts as the cadres are ready to put in their fullest efforts for the party, said V Senthilbalaji in Karur on Tuesday.
Campaigning for the Karur DMK candidate, Asi M Thiyagarajan, at Kodangipatti in Karur, Senthilbalaji, who was visibly moved, said that Karur took care of him and his political career from the age of 31 and thus, the district is strongly rooted in my mind.
He said that he had not gone to Coimbatore out of fear, as claimed by the opposition parties. “I never sought a particular constituency from the party president to contest, but as an obedient student, I accept whatever segment is given to me, and now, the party president asked me to contest from Coimbatore, and so I obeyed it,” he said.
Stating that both Coimbatore and Karur are his two eyes, Senthil Balaji said he would take care of Karur from Coimbatore.
He also said that the DMK election manifesto for the upcoming assembly polls is the superstar, as mentioned by the Chief Minister, Senthilbalaji. The Chief Minister, who is scheduled to campaign for the DMK candidates on Wednesday, would be a show of strength gathering.
“At least one lakh people would gather for the meeting”, he said.