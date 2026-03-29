2026 TN elections |CM Stalin to launch campaign from Tiruvarur on March 31

According to a party statement, Stalin will address a public meeting on South Street near the Tiruvarur Thyagarajaswamy Temple and cover key constituencies, including Mannargudi, Tiruvarur, Kizhvelur, Nannilam and Thiruthuraipoondi on the first day.

On the second day (April 2), the campaign will move to Tiruchy and Karur districts, followed by Erode and Coimbatore districts on the third day.

Party sources said the remaining campaign schedule will be announced shortly as preparations continue for an intensive statewide campaign.