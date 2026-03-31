2026 TN elections | CM Stalin slams ‘BJP-led’ AIADMK, begins campaign on a native note

The CM alleged that the BJP conspired to stall welfare schemes like the Mahalir Urimai Thogai ahead of the polls. Anticipating this, the DMK government credited Rs 5,000 to each beneficiary’s account as early as February, he said.

Outlining the 'Dravidian Model 2.0' vision, Stalin promised a Rs 20,000 crore infrastructure push for the Delta region. He also committed to a procurement price of Rs 3,500 per quintal for paddy and Rs 4,500 per tonne for sugarcane under the next government.

Reiterating that the election is a battle of "Tamil Nadu vs Delhi," Stalin urged the electorate to return the DMK to power to protect the state’s interests against the NDA.