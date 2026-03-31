2026 TN elections | CM Stalin slams ‘BJP-led’ AIADMK, begins campaign on a native note

TIRUCHY: Accusing the BJP of using the AIADMK as a proxy to execute anti-Tamil Nadu agendas, Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin on Tuesday launched his 2026 Assembly election campaign from Tiruvarur.
Stalin claimed that the AIADMK general secretary had effectively become a "branch secretary" for the BJP. "We are fighting not just for the DMK, but for the welfare of Tamil Nadu," he stated in the hometown of late CM M Karunanidhi. Recalling the deep bond between Karunanidhi and the region, Stalin noted how the former leader revived the iconic Tiruvarur Azhi Ther (temple car) in 1970 and created the district.
The CM alleged that the BJP conspired to stall welfare schemes like the Mahalir Urimai Thogai ahead of the polls. Anticipating this, the DMK government credited Rs 5,000 to each beneficiary’s account as early as February, he said.
Outlining the 'Dravidian Model 2.0' vision, Stalin promised a Rs 20,000 crore infrastructure push for the Delta region. He also committed to a procurement price of Rs 3,500 per quintal for paddy and Rs 4,500 per tonne for sugarcane under the next government.
Reiterating that the election is a battle of "Tamil Nadu vs Delhi," Stalin urged the electorate to return the DMK to power to protect the state’s interests against the NDA.