2026 TN elections | CM Stalin questions BJP over FCRA, 3-language policy

On X, Stalin addressed BJP ministers and Chief Ministers visiting Tamil Nadu, calling for accountability on state-related concerns. He asked, "Will the Union BJP ministers and BJP Chief Ministers who come to Tamil Nadu answer these questions? Are you ready to campaign in Tamil Nadu, saying, 'We will implement the three-language policy'? How much funding is allocated to Tamil Nadu? How much is given to the 'favourite' states ruled by the BJP? Are you ready to announce it transparently?"