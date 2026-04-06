2026 TN elections | CM Stalin questions BJP over FCRA, 3-language policy

CHENNAI: Chief Minister and DMK President MK Stalin on Monday criticised the BJP-led Union government on multiple issues, including minority rights and the proposed three-language policy, stating these actions undermine the interests of Tamil Nadu and its people.
On X, Stalin addressed BJP ministers and Chief Ministers visiting Tamil Nadu, calling for accountability on state-related concerns. He asked, "Will the Union BJP ministers and BJP Chief Ministers who come to Tamil Nadu answer these questions? Are you ready to campaign in Tamil Nadu, saying, 'We will implement the three-language policy'? How much funding is allocated to Tamil Nadu? How much is given to the 'favourite' states ruled by the BJP? Are you ready to announce it transparently?"
The Chief Minister also condemned the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment (FCRA) Bill, 2026, arguing that it disproportionately targets minority communities, particularly Christian institutions. He questioned, "Will you fully withdraw the FCRA amendment that attacks Christian NGOs, or will you pass it next week?"
Stalin further challenged AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, saying, "Can Palaniswami get answers to all these questions from his Delhi owners? When will you stop spewing undignified slander and start talking about the people's right to life issues? No matter how many people invade from Delhi to divide Tamil Nadu, Tamil Nadu will not bow down!".