2026 TN elections | CM Stalin launches personalised campaign to wipe out AIADMK from Delta

TIRUCHY: In a calculated push to dismantle the stronghold of former AIADMK minister C Vijayabaskar, DMK president and Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday took his campaign straight into Illuppur—the leader’s home turf—walking through the streets, interacting with residents, and seeking votes for the DMK candidate in Viralimalai.
Vijayabaskar, unbeaten in the constituency since 2011 and one of the few AIADMK winners from the Delta region in 2021, is seeking a fourth consecutive victory. Having earlier dared rivals, particularly the DMK, to defeat him, he remains a formidable presence in the segment. This time, however, the DMK has replaced two-time loser M Palaniappan with district secretary KK Chellapandian, signalling a renewed push to unseat him.
In a symbolic show of strength, Stalin travelled over 25 km from Sivapuram to Illuppur and undertook a morning walk through areas surrounding Vijayabaskar’s residence. Local DMK functionaries described the move as a deliberate attempt to “break the fortress”, noting that Stalin chose Illuppur despite the district having two sitting ministers. He also interacted with vendors at the bazaar and stopped for tea at a roadside stall amid a large public turnout.
Confident of a sweep, Stalin asserted that the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance would win all six segments in Pudukkottai district, declaring that “the DMK flag will fly high in Viralimalai” with a massive mandate.
Stepping up his attack, Stalin alleged that the AIADMK continues to function under BJP influence and claimed that its general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) is “on the verge of defeat”. Responding to a query on TVK president Vijay, he said the DMK was unfazed by new entrants and would secure victory through its own efforts.
Addressing a public meeting later, Stalin launched a sharp critique of EPS, accusing him of lacking both achievements and principles. “With nothing to show, he resorts to ugly words and false propaganda,” Stalin said, branding him a “branch secretary of the BJP”.
Highlighting the DMK government’s record, Stalin said the Dravidian model has set benchmark standards comparable to Sachin Tendulkar’s achievements in cricket, claiming that several schemes were being replicated by other states and even the BJP-led Union government. He pointed to flagship welfare measures for women, including the Magalir Urimai Thogai and free bus travel scheme, as transformative initiatives that have enhanced economic independence.
Stalin further alleged that the BJP, through the RSS agenda, was attempting to impose policies such as the three-language formula and the New Education Policy, which he said were against Tamil Nadu’s interests. He criticised EPS for failing to defend the state’s two-language policy and for “blindly supporting” the Centre.
Reiterating the DMK’s opposition to NEET, Stalin said the party would continue its legal battle, adding that it would have been scrapped had the INDIA bloc formed the Union government.