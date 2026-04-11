2026 TN elections | CM Stalin launches personalised campaign to wipe out AIADMK from Delta

Vijayabaskar, unbeaten in the constituency since 2011 and one of the few AIADMK winners from the Delta region in 2021, is seeking a fourth consecutive victory. Having earlier dared rivals, particularly the DMK, to defeat him, he remains a formidable presence in the segment. This time, however, the DMK has replaced two-time loser M Palaniappan with district secretary KK Chellapandian, signalling a renewed push to unseat him.

In a symbolic show of strength, Stalin travelled over 25 km from Sivapuram to Illuppur and undertook a morning walk through areas surrounding Vijayabaskar’s residence. Local DMK functionaries described the move as a deliberate attempt to “break the fortress”, noting that Stalin chose Illuppur despite the district having two sitting ministers. He also interacted with vendors at the bazaar and stopped for tea at a roadside stall amid a large public turnout.

Confident of a sweep, Stalin asserted that the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance would win all six segments in Pudukkottai district, declaring that “the DMK flag will fly high in Viralimalai” with a massive mandate.