2026 TN elections | CM Stalin declares assets of Rs 6.26 crore in Kolathur nomination

DMK poll manifesto is game-changing plan for TN, says Stalin

Earlier, Stalin said his party manifesto was a "game-changing" plan for Tamil Nadu as it underscored the steps towards progress. The monetary support announced in the poll manifesto, he said, was a "smart economic multiplier" that would uplift the local economy, support small businesses, upskill people, and upgrade long-term outcomes.

"Development and welfare move together proving you can build infrastructure, grow the economy, and uplift people simultaneously. From one-size-fits-all to choice-based governance," the Tamil Nadu chief minister said, and added "people decide what works for them."