2026 TN elections | CM Stalin calls Rahul, breaks silence

Sources said Stalin spoke to Rahul Gandhi over the phone on Thursday, urging him to take a leading role in protests against the delimitation exercise, which is being opposed by parties in the INDIA bloc.

The renewed contact follows a strained phase in seat-sharing talks for the Assembly election between the alliance leader, the DMK, and the Congress. During the tense seat negotiation phase, Rahul Gandhi largely stayed out of direct involvement, and there were reports of alternative political explorations.