2026 TN elections | CM Stalin betrays Kanimozhi to elevate Sabareesan, alleges TVK’s Aadhav Arjuna

CHENNAI: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) election campaign general secretary Aadhav Arjuna on Sunday alleged that Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin had betrayed his sister and sitting MP Kanimozhi in order to promote his son-in-law V Sabareesan, accusing the party of deepening family control over governance and politics.
Addressing reporters in Villivakkam, where he is contesting, Aadhav said, "The CM is sidelining his own sister. He is aiming to secure a Rajya Sabha seat for Sabareesan, even as he positions his son, Udhayanidhi Stalin, for higher office. Senior leaders like Kanimozhi and party general secretary Duraimurugan have been pushed aside." He alleged that candidate selection within the DMK was driven by a narrow inner circle.
"Only those backed by Udhayanidhi and Sabareesan have been fielded," he said. Drawing a parallel with Bihar, Aadhav claimed both the BJP and the DMK weakened their allies over time. He pointed to parties like the MDMK contesting under the DMK's symbol as an example of eroding political identity.
Criticising the DMDK's presence in the DMK-led alliance, he said it ran counter to the ideological legacy of the late 'Captain' Vijayakant. "Such alignments would not bring peace to his legacy, " he remarked.
Aadhav further alleged pressure tactics against smaller allies and leaders, including VCK chief Thirumavalavan, in shaping electoral outcomes and candidate choices. Projecting confidence, he said TVK had fielded 234 candidates and claimed that around 25 per cent of the AIADMK vote base has already shifted to TVK.
Alleging electoral malpractice, he said, "We will not distribute money for votes, but the DMK is offering up to Rs 10,000 per vote," and called for wider administrative reshuffles in the police to ensure a fair election.