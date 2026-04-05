2026 TN elections | CM Stalin betrays Kanimozhi to elevate Sabareesan, alleges TVK’s Aadhav Arjuna

Addressing reporters in Villivakkam, where he is contesting, Aadhav said, "The CM is sidelining his own sister. He is aiming to secure a Rajya Sabha seat for Sabareesan, even as he positions his son, Udhayanidhi Stalin, for higher office. Senior leaders like Kanimozhi and party general secretary Duraimurugan have been pushed aside." He alleged that candidate selection within the DMK was driven by a narrow inner circle.

"Only those backed by Udhayanidhi and Sabareesan have been fielded," he said. Drawing a parallel with Bihar, Aadhav claimed both the BJP and the DMK weakened their allies over time. He pointed to parties like the MDMK contesting under the DMK's symbol as an example of eroding political identity.

Criticising the DMDK's presence in the DMK-led alliance, he said it ran counter to the ideological legacy of the late 'Captain' Vijayakant. "Such alignments would not bring peace to his legacy, " he remarked.