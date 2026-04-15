2026 TN elections | CM Stalin a failed leader: Aadhav Arjuna

He alleged several DMK leaders, including the party's Treasurer TR Baalu, are profiting from liquor sales. “People want change. After 50 years, people are fed up.

Every election, of course, Karunanidhi's time and Jayalalithaa's time were different. After Karunanidhi and Jayalalithaa, people wanted a good administrator; that's why they elected MK Stalin. However, he has failed as an administrator and as a leader.