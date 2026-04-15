Politics

2026 TN elections | CM Stalin a failed leader: Aadhav Arjuna

Aadhav alleged several DMK leaders, including the party's Treasurer TR Baalu, are profiting from liquor sales
(L) Aadhav Arjuna, (R) MK Stalin
(L) Aadhav Arjuna, (R) MK Stalin
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CHENNAI: Claiming that Chief Minister MK Stalin has ‘failed as an administrator and a leader’, TVK's Villivakkam candidate and General Secretary of Campaign Management, Aadhav Arjuna, alleged that the problem of alcohol and drug abuse has been rampant in the constituency he is contesting in.

He alleged several DMK leaders, including the party's Treasurer TR Baalu, are profiting from liquor sales. “People want change. After 50 years, people are fed up.

Every election, of course, Karunanidhi's time and Jayalalithaa's time were different. After Karunanidhi and Jayalalithaa, people wanted a good administrator; that's why they elected MK Stalin. However, he has failed as an administrator and as a leader.

Chief Minister MK Stalin
2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections
TVK Aadhav Arjuna

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