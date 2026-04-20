2026 TN elections | CM MK Stalin interacts with people in Chennai's Anna Nagar during morning walk campaign

Stalin, reflecting on the power of public support, exuded confidence in securing a huge mandate of 200 in the forthcoming assembly polls.

"Yesterday afternoon at 2 PM, I prepared to start campaigning in Hosur, Krishnagiri district... Starting in Hosur, Chennai. I concluded the campaign yesterday at 10 PM in Ennore. After finishing in Hosur, in the Mylapore, Thousand Lights, and T. Nagar constituencies, as people lined the streets to welcome me, I went street by street for about 5 km asking for votes, and only after collecting votes in the Netthukuppam area of Thiruvottiyur in the evening and eating fish at the home of a fisherfolk owner did yesterday's day come to a close. Now, as soon as the sun rose, I've set off for Anna Nagar...Polls, people's counts--whatever it may be, we are the ones! We will win 200; we will create history!," he wrote on X.