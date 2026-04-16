2026 TN elections | Chennai police slap 3 cases against Vijay for flouting approval for city roadshow

As the Assembly election enters its last leg in the state, TVK was allowed to conduct public and street corner meetings in T Nagar, Nungambakkam and Kilpauk on Wednesday.

Vijay addressed rallies in T Nagar, Nungambakkam and Kilpauk on Wednesday, but cancelled his Vepery and Egmore engagements as he was unable to reach the venues on time.

With the permission granted for engagements in T Nagar, Nungambakkam and Kilpauk, Vijay reportedly travelled standing in an open van through T Nagar, Nungambakkam, Chetpet and Kilpauk, violating the approved format.