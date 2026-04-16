2026 TN elections | Chennai police slap 3 cases against Vijay for flouting approval for city roadshow

CHENNAI: The Chennai police have booked three cases against Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam leader C Joseph Vijay and his partymen for allegedly violating election norms while campaigning in the city on Wednesday.
As the Assembly election enters its last leg in the state, TVK was allowed to conduct public and street corner meetings in T Nagar, Nungambakkam and Kilpauk on Wednesday.
Vijay addressed rallies in T Nagar, Nungambakkam and Kilpauk on Wednesday, but cancelled his Vepery and Egmore engagements as he was unable to reach the venues on time.
With the permission granted for engagements in T Nagar, Nungambakkam and Kilpauk, Vijay reportedly travelled standing in an open van through T Nagar, Nungambakkam, Chetpet and Kilpauk, violating the approved format.
This severely inconvenienced the public with traffic disruptions.
Based on a complaint from the election observers, Mambalam police booked Vijay and T Nagar candidate N Anand under two sections for causing public obstruction and conducting an unauthorised roadshow.
Similarly, the Nungambakkam police booked Vijay, candidate for Thousand Lights constituency JCD Prabakar and area secretary Appunu alias Velmurugan under two sections.
The Vepery police also booked Vijay, Egmore candidate Rajmohan and area secretary Otteri Nandha under two sections for the Kilpauk roadshow.