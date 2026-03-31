2026 TN elections | Ceded Tirunelveli seat for AIADMK, says Nainar

CHENNAI: BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran on Tuesday (March31) said he had ceded the Tirunelveli Assembly seat to the AIADMK at its request and would instead contest from Sattur, asserting that seat-sharing would not dilute the BJP's statewide campaign against the DMK.
"Since the AIADMK sought Tirunelveli, I have agreed to contest from Sattur. I will file my nomination there once the candidate list is announced, " he told reporters in Tirunelveli, adding that BJP nominees would submit their papers on April 4. "Wherever I contest, my work for the people across Tamil Nadu will continue. Tirunelveli will always remain close to me, " he said.
Wherever I contest, my work for the people across Tamil Nadu will continue. Tirunelveli will always remain close to me
-- Nainar Nagenthran, State BJP chief
Framing the election as a referendum on governance, Nainar Nagenthran alleged that the ruling DMK had failed to deliver on its promises and that law and order had deteriorated. "We will submit a chargesheet against the DMK. Press freedom is not in a healthy state. A DMK functionary has even issued a death threat to the Prime Minister, " he said.
He also aimed at the DMK's manifesto, remarking, "Their past manifesto was projected as a 'hero'; the present one is a 'zero'." Accusing the party of selective secularism, he added that while the BJP greets all religious festivals, the Chief Minister does not extend Deepavali greetings but does so for Christmas.
Addressing the controversy over K Annamalai not receiving PM Narendra Modi during his Coimbatore visit, Nainar Nagenthran said Annamalai had been out of station at the time.