2026 TN elections | Cauvery–Gundar project will be revived, says Palaniswami

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Tuesday promised to revive the Cauvery–Gundar river linking project and ensure protection for the fireworks sector, while campaigning in Sivakasi.
Addressing an election meeting, Palaniswami sought votes for candidates of the AIADMK and the National Democratic Alliance. Highlighting Sivakasi’s economic importance, he recalled that the AIADMK government had taken a firm stand to safeguard the fireworks industry during legal challenges and opposed any blanket ban.
He assured that an AIADMK government would protect the fireworks, matchbox, printing and agricultural sectors that support lakhs of families in the region.
Reaffirming his party’s commitment to the Cauvery–Gundar project, he said it would be revived if the AIADMK returned to power. The project, estimated to cost around Rs 14,000 crore, aims to bring surplus water from Mettur and rejuvenate lakes, ponds and farmlands. He alleged that the DMK government had abandoned the scheme.
Palaniswami accused the government of failing to ensure the safety of women and criticised the delay in appointing a permanent Director General of Police. He said the growing drug menace, including ganja, posed a serious threat to the State, and claimed that it would be eradicated within three months of the AIADMK returning to power.
Alleging large-scale corruption in the DMK regime, he cited reports of financial irregularities exceeding Rs 1,000 crore in the Municipal Administration Department. He further claimed that the State’s debt had risen sharply, alleging that nearly Rs 5 lakh crore had been added in the past five years, taking the total debt to about Rs 10 lakh crore.
Listing out the party’s election promises, he said they included immediate financial assistance of Rs 10,000 and a monthly support of Rs 2,000 for every woman, among other welfare measures. He described the election as an opportunity for voters to reject what he termed a “failure model” of governance.
Earlier in Kovilpatti, he said his party would push for lowering of the GST rate for the match industry in order to support the sector.