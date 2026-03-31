2026 TN elections | Cauvery–Gundar project will be revived, says Palaniswami

Addressing an election meeting, Palaniswami sought votes for candidates of the AIADMK and the National Democratic Alliance. Highlighting Sivakasi’s economic importance, he recalled that the AIADMK government had taken a firm stand to safeguard the fireworks industry during legal challenges and opposed any blanket ban.

He assured that an AIADMK government would protect the fireworks, matchbox, printing and agricultural sectors that support lakhs of families in the region.