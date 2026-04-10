2026 TN elections | Candidate faints during campaign in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: AIADMK candidate Ilamathi Subramanian, contesting from Thiruvidaimarudur in Thanjavur district, fainted due to dehydration while campaigning on Thursday and was admitted to a private hospital in Aduthurai.
Doctors said she had suffered dehydration and was treated and kept under observation. Her condition is now stable.
The incident occurred while Ilamathi was canvassing in Vannakudi village as part of her scheduled outreach, covering around 12 villages, including Govindapuram.
Party functionaries accompanying the candidate rushed her to the hospital after she collapsed in the campaign vehicle. In the multi-cornered contest, DMK’s Govi Chezhiaan, Ilamathi Subramanian (AIADMK), Divyabharathi (NTK) and Prabakaran (TVK) are in the fray.
Following the incident, DMK candidate and Minister Govi Chezhiaan, Mayiladuthurai Congress MP Sudha, and former MP Ramalingam visited Ilamathi at the hospital.
“I suddenly felt dizzy while campaigning. Though I drank water, it did not improve. I regained consciousness only at the hospital,” Ilamathi said, adding that doctors have advised rest and she would soon resume campaigning.