2026 TN elections | Campaign clash between Dravidian majors leaves 8 injured in Karur

AIADMK cadres involved in the scuffle were identified as Periyasamy (53), Logavarthini (23), Mahendran (63) and his wife Jayamani (60). Members from both sides sustained injuries in the incident.

The injured DMK cadres were admitted to Karur Medical College Hospital, where Karur candidate ASM Thiyagarajan and election in-charge V Ashok Kumar visited them. AIADMK cadres are being treated at a private hospital and were visited by former minister and candidate MR Vijayabhaskar.