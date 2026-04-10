2026 TN elections | Campaign clash between Dravidian majors leaves 8 injured in Karur

TIRUCHY: Eight cadres of the DMK and AIADMK were injured after a verbal quarrel escalated into a physical assault during electioneering in Karur on Friday. Police have registered cases against members of both parties, and the injured are undergoing treatment in separate hospitals.
The clash broke out when AIADMK cadres were distributing pamphlets on the Vennaimalai temple land issue, assuring residents that they would retrieve their land despite a court order directing them to vacate. It is alleged that DMK functionaries—Suresh, Karthika, Latha, Nagaraj and Priya—objected to the campaign, leading to a heated exchange that soon turned violent.
AIADMK cadres involved in the scuffle were identified as Periyasamy (53), Logavarthini (23), Mahendran (63) and his wife Jayamani (60). Members from both sides sustained injuries in the incident.
The injured DMK cadres were admitted to Karur Medical College Hospital, where Karur candidate ASM Thiyagarajan and election in-charge V Ashok Kumar visited them. AIADMK cadres are being treated at a private hospital and were visited by former minister and candidate MR Vijayabhaskar.