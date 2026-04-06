2026 TN elections | ‘Brothers’ Rahul & Stalin in Union Territory, but no meet or bonhomie

In the first instance, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi arrived in Chennai from Delhi on Monday morning on a special aircraft, a key transit halt en route to Puducherry and Kerala, which go to polls on April 9. For Rahul Gandhi who had taken time off his journey in 2024 to stop at Coimbatore and buy Mysurpa for Stalin the Chennai stopover in 2026 saw only senior Tamil Nadu Congress leaders, including former TNCC presidents Thangabalu and Krishnasamy, receiving him, with state unit chief K Selvaperunthagai engaged in nomination filing in Sriperumbudur on the last day.

Rahul landed at the old terminal of Chennai airport around 10 am. After a brief halt at the VIP lounge, the leaders departed for their respective campaign destinations. Rahul Gandhi left for Puducherry in a smaller chartered aircraft around 10.30 am to take part in election campaigning, where the gap between the DMK, Tamil Nadu’s INDIA bloc leader, and the alliance’s national leadership appeared stark.