2026 TN elections | ‘Brothers’ Rahul & Stalin in Union Territory, but no meet or bonhomie

CHENNAI: In a far cry from the bonhomie shared between Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Chief Minister MK Stalin during the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the two leaders had ample chances to cross paths, shake hands, or exchange a hug this Monday, but appeared to avoid it, feeding the rumour mills.
In the first instance, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi arrived in Chennai from Delhi on Monday morning on a special aircraft, a key transit halt en route to Puducherry and Kerala, which go to polls on April 9. For Rahul Gandhi who had taken time off his journey in 2024 to stop at Coimbatore and buy Mysurpa for Stalin the Chennai stopover in 2026 saw only senior Tamil Nadu Congress leaders, including former TNCC presidents Thangabalu and Krishnasamy, receiving him, with state unit chief K Selvaperunthagai engaged in nomination filing in Sriperumbudur on the last day.
Rahul landed at the old terminal of Chennai airport around 10 am. After a brief halt at the VIP lounge, the leaders departed for their respective campaign destinations. Rahul Gandhi left for Puducherry in a smaller chartered aircraft around 10.30 am to take part in election campaigning, where the gap between the DMK, Tamil Nadu’s INDIA bloc leader, and the alliance’s national leadership appeared stark.
Later in the day, Rahul Gandhi and DMK chief MK Stalin campaigned in the Union Territory but did not share the stage, meet, or even exchange pleasantries. The ‘brotherly’ affection they shared in the past was clearly missing. This has led to speculation over whether it reflects an internal rift in the alliance or is merely due to scheduling constraints.
The question assumes significance as the DMK made it a practice for senior Congress leaders visiting Chennai to meet party patriarch M Karunanidhi. Rahul Gandhi had been an exception for some time in the past before developing bonhomie with Stalin during the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Monday’s developments seem to expose a frost in the relationship; whether it will thaw remains to be seen in the coming days, as the two leaders may have to share the stage while campaigning in Tamil Nadu.
Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi left for Kochi from the Union Territory as part of his Kerala campaign schedule. Congress sources said both leaders are expected to return to Tamil Nadu in the coming days for dedicated campaign engagements, which could see them sharing the stage with DMK leaders.