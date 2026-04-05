2026 TN elections | BJP will win double-digit seats: L Murugan

The primary objective is to send the DMK government home, he said to the media in Namakkal. Launching a sharp attack on the ruling DMK, Murugan said the increase in electricity tariffs had severely affected the small, micro and medium-scale textile sector across the state. Hike in property tax and registration charges had become a heavy burden for the people, he said.

Claiming that women are no longer safe due to the deteriorating law and order situation in the state, Murugan alleged that the prevalence of ganja and narcotics has become widespread, even in villages.