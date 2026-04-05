2026 TN elections | BJP will win double-digit seats: L Murugan

COIMBATORE: Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan on Sunday exuded confidence that the NDA would win over 200 seats in the upcoming Assembly polls and said that the BJP would win double-digit seats.
The primary objective is to send the DMK government home, he said to the media in Namakkal. Launching a sharp attack on the ruling DMK, Murugan said the increase in electricity tariffs had severely affected the small, micro and medium-scale textile sector across the state. Hike in property tax and registration charges had become a heavy burden for the people, he said.
Claiming that women are no longer safe due to the deteriorating law and order situation in the state, Murugan alleged that the prevalence of ganja and narcotics has become widespread, even in villages.
“It shows the inefficiency of the DMK government. People are angry with the ruling party as different sections, including noon meal workers, nurses, doctors, teachers and sanitation staff, were all protesting as the government had failed to implement its electoral promises,” he said.
Taking on the dynasty politics of the DMK, Murugan said that in the BJP, even grassroots workers had risen to leadership positions and were fielded as candidates in polls. He espoused confidence that the BJP candidates would win in double digits.