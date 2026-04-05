2026 TN elections | BJP will gobble up AIADMK: Kanimozhi

COIMBATORE: DMK’s deputy general secretary and Member of Parliament (MP) K Kanimozhi on Sunday said the AIADMK has strayed away from its founding principles to align with the BJP for the upcoming Assembly polls.
Addressing a campaign rally in Tirupur district, she said the AIADMK is no longer ‘Anna DMK’ or ‘Amma DMK’, but has become ‘Amit Shah DMK’.
“This poll is a battle between Tamil Nadu and Hindutva forces in Delhi. It’s a fight between Tamil culture rooted in Keezhadi and attempts by RSS-linked groups in Nagpur to impose Hindi,” she said.
Taking potshots at AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, she accused him of political opportunism and said the party would disappear after elections. She further alleged that Palaniswami had failed to speak out on key issues affecting the state's welfare.
Kanimozhi criticised the AIADMK leadership for its silence on the reduction of funds and workdays under the rural employment guarantee scheme, as well as on contentious issues such as the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and attempts to impose Hindi. She urged voters not to “waste their votes,” asserting that only the DMK-led alliance could protect Tamil Nadu’s rights and interests.
Invoking the legacy of former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi, she credited him with pioneering welfare initiatives, including the distribution of free television sets and social justice policies, adding that the DMK continues to build on that foundation.