2026 TN elections | BJP will gobble up AIADMK: Kanimozhi

Addressing a campaign rally in Tirupur district, she said the AIADMK is no longer ‘Anna DMK’ or ‘Amma DMK’, but has become ‘Amit Shah DMK’.

“This poll is a battle between Tamil Nadu and Hindutva forces in Delhi. It’s a fight between Tamil culture rooted in Keezhadi and attempts by RSS-linked groups in Nagpur to impose Hindi,” she said.