2026 TN elections | BJP will divide Tamil Nadu like J&K, warns Stalin

Campaigning for DMK candidates in Perambalur and Ariyalur, Stalin accused the AIADMK of acting as a “subservient ally” of the BJP and failing to oppose policies detrimental to southern states, including delimitation.

Stalin said the DMK has consistently opposed the Centre’s delimitation exercise for over a year and had repeatedly sought clarification from Prime Minister Narendra Modi without a response. He alleged that the exercise would adversely impact southern states and criticised AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami for not taking a stance.