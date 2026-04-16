2026 TN elections | BJP will divide Tamil Nadu like J&K, warns Stalin

TIRUCHY: DMK president and Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday alleged that the BJP would “split Tamil Nadu into several parts like Jammu and Kashmir” if it captures power in the State with the support of the AIADMK, and called for united resistance to prevent its entry.
Campaigning for DMK candidates in Perambalur and Ariyalur, Stalin accused the AIADMK of acting as a “subservient ally” of the BJP and failing to oppose policies detrimental to southern states, including delimitation.
Stalin said the DMK has consistently opposed the Centre’s delimitation exercise for over a year and had repeatedly sought clarification from Prime Minister Narendra Modi without a response. He alleged that the exercise would adversely impact southern states and criticised AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami for not taking a stance.
Warning that the BJP is attempting to gain a foothold in Tamil Nadu through the AIADMK, Stalin urged party cadres to “stop them at the borders” and asserted that the DMK would continue its ideological battle rooted in Dravidian principles.
He also dismissed the BJP’s electoral prospects in the State, claiming that surveys indicate a sweeping win for the DMK, projecting over 190 seats and expressing confidence of crossing 200 seats as polls near.
Stalin further claimed that “real AIADMK cadres” do not accept Palaniswami’s leadership, accusing him of betraying those who supported his rise in politics.