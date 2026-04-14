Politics

2026 TN elections | BJP manifesto promises Rs 2,000 for women, 3 free LPG cylinders, one-time Rs 10,000 household dole

The manifesto places strong emphasis on financial assistance to households, women’s welfare, cultural commitments and a strict approach to tackling crime and drug abuse
Union Minister JP Nadda releases BJP’s manifesto
Union Minister JP Nadda releases BJP’s manifestoHemanathan M
Updated on

CHENNAI: Union Minister JP Nadda on Tuesday (April 14) released the BJP’s manifesto for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

The manifesto places strong emphasis on financial assistance to households, women’s welfare, cultural commitments and a strict approach to tackling crime and drug abuse, while criticising the current State government over inflation and rising costs.

Hemanathan M

Key promises include:

Monthly aid for women heads: Rs 2,000 per month to women heads of households to support family finances

One-time financial support: Rs 10,000 to every household to ease economic burden and boost consumption

Free LPG cylinders: Three free cylinders annually during Pongal, Tamil Puthandu and Deepavali

Women’s safety measures:

  • Streamlined crime reporting with zero-FIRs

  • Protection for victims and witnesses

  • Special fast-track courts for crimes against women and children (POCSO cases)

  • 100% CCTV coverage in buses and audit in schools and colleges

  • Better use of Nirbhaya Fund

Hemanathan M

Cultural commitments:

  • Ensure continuation of Karthigai Deepam traditions at Thiruparankundram

  • Declare Thaipoosam as a State festival

Support for women-led businesses:

  • Interest-free loans up to Rs 50 lakh for manufacturing units

  • 20% government procurement quota for women-owned enterprises

Hemanathan M

Anti-drug initiatives:

  • Creation of Tamil Nadu Drug Eradication Department (TN-DED)

Dedicated Narcotics Intelligence Wing to curb smuggling

  • Helpline for reporting drug-related crimes

  • Fast-track courts for narcotics cases and strict punishment for repeat offenders

Rail and connectivity push:

  • High-speed rail corridors (Chennai-Bengaluru, Chennai-Hyderabad)

  • Coimbatore-Tiruppur-Salem RRTS

  • Villupuram-Chennai semi-urban rail

  • Sleeper Vande Bharat trains linking Chennai with Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata

  • Hydro Power Train project

Hemanathan M

Skill development:

  • Tamil Nadu State Skill Development University with campuses across all zones

  • Courses focused on new-age technologies

Water and desalination:

  • Additional 500 MLD desalination capacity

  • Interlinked water systems through a ring main network

  • Desalination Research Centre in Cuddalore

Pilgrimage and temple access:

  • “Then Thamizhaga Thiruththala Yathirai” to boost pilgrimage tourism

  • Two-hour daily darshan window reserved for local residents

Healthcare expansion:

  • Free annual at-home check-ups for seniors (65+)

  • ECR Trauma Care Centre

  • Motorbike ambulances doubled to 50

  • Rs 100 crore mission for rare diseases

Hemanathan M

Support for gig workers:

  • 100% e-ShramPortal coverage

  • Rs 1,500 monthly EV charging/fuel subsidy

  • One-time safety kits

  • Accidental insurance cover increased to Rs 10 lakh

Industrial growth:

  • 10 plug-and-play industrial parks under BHAVYA

  • Promotion of industrial corridors across the State

Women and mobility:

  • • Rs 25,000 subsidy for e-scooters

Youth and entrepreneurship:

  • Interest-free loans up to Rs 15 lakh for 2,000 first-time entrepreneurs

  • GST incentives and subsidies

Clean cities target:

  • 10 Tamil Nadu cities to feature among India’s top 100 cleanest cities

Education and employment:

  • Rs 10 lakh interest-free loans for first-generation students

  • Loan waivers for unemployed borrowers

  • 1 lakh government jobs

  • Free coaching for toppers

  • District-level coaching centres with Tamil options

2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections
BJP manifesto
Union Minister JP Nadda

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