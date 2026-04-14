2026 TN elections | BJP manifesto promises Rs 2,000 for women, 3 free LPG cylinders, one-time Rs 10,000 household dole

CHENNAI: Union Minister JP Nadda on Tuesday (April 14) released the BJP’s manifesto for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.
The manifesto places strong emphasis on financial assistance to households, women’s welfare, cultural commitments and a strict approach to tackling crime and drug abuse, while criticising the current State government over inflation and rising costs.
Monthly aid for women heads: Rs 2,000 per month to women heads of households to support family finances
One-time financial support: Rs 10,000 to every household to ease economic burden and boost consumption
Free LPG cylinders: Three free cylinders annually during Pongal, Tamil Puthandu and Deepavali
Women’s safety measures:
Streamlined crime reporting with zero-FIRs
Protection for victims and witnesses
Special fast-track courts for crimes against women and children (POCSO cases)
100% CCTV coverage in buses and audit in schools and colleges
Better use of Nirbhaya Fund
Cultural commitments:
Ensure continuation of Karthigai Deepam traditions at Thiruparankundram
Declare Thaipoosam as a State festival
Support for women-led businesses:
Interest-free loans up to Rs 50 lakh for manufacturing units
20% government procurement quota for women-owned enterprises
Anti-drug initiatives:
Creation of Tamil Nadu Drug Eradication Department (TN-DED)
Dedicated Narcotics Intelligence Wing to curb smuggling
Helpline for reporting drug-related crimes
Fast-track courts for narcotics cases and strict punishment for repeat offenders
Rail and connectivity push:
High-speed rail corridors (Chennai-Bengaluru, Chennai-Hyderabad)
Coimbatore-Tiruppur-Salem RRTS
Villupuram-Chennai semi-urban rail
Sleeper Vande Bharat trains linking Chennai with Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata
Hydro Power Train project
Skill development:
Tamil Nadu State Skill Development University with campuses across all zones
Courses focused on new-age technologies
Water and desalination:
Additional 500 MLD desalination capacity
Interlinked water systems through a ring main network
Desalination Research Centre in Cuddalore
Pilgrimage and temple access:
“Then Thamizhaga Thiruththala Yathirai” to boost pilgrimage tourism
Two-hour daily darshan window reserved for local residents
Healthcare expansion:
Free annual at-home check-ups for seniors (65+)
ECR Trauma Care Centre
Motorbike ambulances doubled to 50
Rs 100 crore mission for rare diseases
Support for gig workers:
100% e-ShramPortal coverage
Rs 1,500 monthly EV charging/fuel subsidy
One-time safety kits
Accidental insurance cover increased to Rs 10 lakh
Industrial growth:
10 plug-and-play industrial parks under BHAVYA
Promotion of industrial corridors across the State
Women and mobility:
• Rs 25,000 subsidy for e-scooters
Youth and entrepreneurship:
Interest-free loans up to Rs 15 lakh for 2,000 first-time entrepreneurs
GST incentives and subsidies
Clean cities target:
10 Tamil Nadu cities to feature among India’s top 100 cleanest cities
Education and employment:
Rs 10 lakh interest-free loans for first-generation students
Loan waivers for unemployed borrowers
1 lakh government jobs
Free coaching for toppers
District-level coaching centres with Tamil options