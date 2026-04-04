2026 TN elections | BJP sidelines Annamalai, loyalists from poll race

MR Gandhi MLA, will contest again from Nagercoil. But sitting MLA C Saraswathi has been dropped, citing age as a factor, and her daughter-in-law, Kirthika Shivkumar, has been fielded in her place from Modakurichi. Former Congress MLA S Vijayadharani has been fielded from Vilavancode and Ananthan Ayyasamy from Vasudevanallur (SC).

Sources said the selections were guided by intelligence inputs and constituency-level feedback. “The list was prepared based on Intelligence Bureau inputs and detailed ground reports,” a senior functionary told DT Next.