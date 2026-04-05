2026 TN elections | BJP reinstates Prasad as spokesperson

"ANS Prasad was removed from party responsibilities due to disciplinary action. As he has now expressed regret and submitted an apology letter, the removal is hereby cancelled. He is requested to carry out party and election-related work effectively, " the statement said.

Prasad was relieved of his roles on March 9, a day after he publicly invited TVK president Joseph Vijay to join the NDA, triggering political speculation ahead of the Assembly elections.

At the time, the BJP had removed him from both his position as state spokesperson and as media in-charge in the party's Assembly election working committee, with immediate effect. Party sources had then indicated that the action was not solely due to the remark but also because it appeared to contradict the state leadership's stated position, leading to internal disquiet.

Some functionaries had pointed out that similar views had earlier been expressed by senior leaders, including Tamilisai Soundararajan, though Prasad's statement was seen as premature and politically sensitive.

With his reinstatement, Prasad is expected to resume campaign communication responsibilities as the BJP steps up its election outreach in Tamil Nadu.