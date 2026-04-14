2026 TN elections | BJP manifesto promises Deepam rights, Thai Poosam as State fest

CHENNAI: Echoing the AIADMK's poll document, the BJP on Tuesday released its manifesto for the April 23 elections, outlining a welfare-heavy agenda built on cash transfers, subsidies and sectoral interventions, while foregrounding temple traditions and Hindu cultural identity. Announcements for minorities and Dalits were notably absent.
The manifesto was released by Union Minister JP Nadda in the presence of state president Nainar Nagenthran, former chief K Annamalai and senior leader Tamilisai Soundararajan.
A key feature of the document is its emphasis on temple traditions and Hindu cultural practices. The BJP has pledged to resume and protect the Karthigai Deepam at Thiruparankundram hill, support temple rituals through dedicated schemes and declare Thaipoosam as a State festival, alongside broader cultural tourism initiatives.
Otherwise, the BJP's poll document mirrors that released by the AIADMK. The saffron party promises a monthly assistance of Rs 2,000 to women heads of families and a one-time grant of Rs 10,000 to every household. It also pledges three free LPG cylinders annually, during Pongal, Deepavali and Tamil New Year, mirroring welfare measures seen in rival manifestos.
For farmers, the BJP has proposed a Rs 3,000 top-up under the Centre's PM-Kisan assistance scheme, taking total annual support to Rs 9,000. It also promises the creation of a Cooperative Cotton Growers Federation, ginning mills within 100 km and assured market support for key crops.
The manifesto outlines measures to reduce post-harvest losses, including panchayat-level steel silos, cold storage facilities, block-level market-connector hubs, and district-level reserve storage. A one-time grant of Rs 50,000 for small and marginal farmers to support allied activities has also been proposed.
On youth and employment, the BJP promises interest-free loans of up to Rs 10 lakh for first-generation graduates, education loan waivers in cases of unemployment, 1 lakh government jobs, and district-level coaching centres. It also proposes a "Skill Census", industry-linked training and support for 2,000 first-time entrepreneurs with loans up to Rs 15 lakh.
Women-focused measures include interest-free loans up to Rs 50 lakh for enterprises, a 20% procurement quota and subsidies for e-scooters. The party has also promised stricter action on crimes against women through zero-FIR systems, fast-track courts and expanded surveillance.
The manifesto commits to upgrading district hospitals, expanding dialysis and trauma care services, and providing annual health check-ups for senior citizens. For fishermen, it promises enhanced financial assistance, including higher fishing ban aid and pensions.
In infrastructure, the BJP has proposed industrial parks, high-speed rail corridors and urban upgrades. It also plans to position Tamil Nadu as a desalination hub with added capacity and a dedicated research centre.
The manifesto also proposes a Tamil Nadu Drug Eradication Department with a specialised anti-narcotics task force and intelligence wing.