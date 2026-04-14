2026 TN elections | BJP manifesto promises Deepam rights, Thai Poosam as State fest

The manifesto was released by Union Minister JP Nadda in the presence of state president Nainar Nagenthran, former chief K Annamalai and senior leader Tamilisai Soundararajan.

A key feature of the document is its emphasis on temple traditions and Hindu cultural practices. The BJP has pledged to resume and protect the Karthigai Deepam at Thiruparankundram hill, support temple rituals through dedicated schemes and declare Thaipoosam as a State festival, alongside broader cultural tourism initiatives.

Otherwise, the BJP's poll document mirrors that released by the AIADMK. The saffron party promises a monthly assistance of Rs 2,000 to women heads of families and a one-time grant of Rs 10,000 to every household. It also pledges three free LPG cylinders annually, during Pongal, Deepavali and Tamil New Year, mirroring welfare measures seen in rival manifestos.