2026 TN elections | BJP manifesto lacks credibility, says Congress leader Girish Chodankar

COIMBATORE: Tamil Nadu Congress in-charge Girish Chodankar on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on BJP describing its election manifesto as fake and lacking credibility.
Addressing the media in Ooty, Chodankar questioned the BJP’s record in fulfilling its electoral promises. “The BJP itself is fake, and so are its election promises,” he said.
Accusing the party of selling lies to voters, he cited the BJP’s promise of providing three free LPG cylinders to families during the 2022 assembly elections in Goa and Uttarakhand.
“Despite being in power both at the centre and in those states, how many cylinders were actually given? They never deliver on their commitments,” he remarked, while also referring to earlier assurances by Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the return of black money.
Chodankar further stated that the Congress and its alliance partners remain united, sharing a common political objective of forming a government led by Rahul Gandhi at the national level and M. K. Stalin in Tamil Nadu. “A total of 21 political parties have come together in Tamil Nadu to prevent the BJP’s divisive politics from gaining ground in the state,” he said, adding that Rahul and the party’s national leaders will come to Tamil Nadu for campaign from next week.
Expressing confidence in the party’s prospects, he asserted that Congress candidates would win all 28 constituencies they are contesting in the upcoming assembly elections. He also outlined development plans for Ooty, including improvements to tourism infrastructure, measures to ease traffic congestion, and upgrades to civic amenities.
Earlier in the day, election flying squad officials conducted routine checks in the helicopter, in which Chodankar and Telangana Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy came to Ooty from Coimbatore.