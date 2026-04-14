2026 TN elections | BJP manifesto lacks credibility, says Congress leader Girish Chodankar

Addressing the media in Ooty, Chodankar questioned the BJP’s record in fulfilling its electoral promises. “The BJP itself is fake, and so are its election promises,” he said.

Accusing the party of selling lies to voters, he cited the BJP’s promise of providing three free LPG cylinders to families during the 2022 assembly elections in Goa and Uttarakhand.

“Despite being in power both at the centre and in those states, how many cylinders were actually given? They never deliver on their commitments,” he remarked, while also referring to earlier assurances by Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the return of black money.