2026 TN elections | Banned cone speakers in campaigns rankle KK Nagar residents

CHENNAI: Despite a 20-year-old ban by the Supreme Court of India (July 18, 2005) on cone-shaped loudspeakers citing excessive noise pollution beyond permissible levels, their use has been reported during election campaigns in parts of the city, raising concerns over enforcement of norms.
With the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) coming into force on March 15, the Election Commission of India intensified vehicle checks to curb the movement of unaccounted cash exceeding Rs 50,000 and other valuables without valid documents.
However, denizens have alleged that campaign vehicles fitted with cone speakers have continued to operate, causing inconvenience. Residents of Virugambakkam constituency alleged that candidates from multiple parties violated norms.
V Gopala Krishana, a resident of MGR Nagar market, said that on April 7 around noon, a campaign vehicle canvassing for AIADMK candidate Virugai VN Ravi used a cone-shaped loudspeaker at high decibel levels along KK Salai in Nesapakkam. “Members of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam followed a similar practice later in the evening. This continued use of banned speakers reflected a failure to act against MCC violations,” he fumed.
Other residents also flagged irregularities in campaign materials distributed by Naam Tamilar Katchi supporters. Pamphlets did not carry mandatory details such as the name and address of the printer and publisher. A resident, requesting anonymity, said such omissions constitute an electoral offence.
Officials, however, maintained that action had been taken where required. The Returning Officer of Virugambakkam constituency said, “Complaints regarding pamphlets without proper printing details have been received and verified. The Static Surveillance Team examined the issue and found no violations. No formal complaints on noise pollution have been recorded so far.”
Residents also alleged that minors were involved in campaign activities, including performances of traditional martial arts such as silambam. The Election Commission enforces a zero-tolerance policy on the involvement of children in election-related activities. The Returning Officer said such complaints would be examined.