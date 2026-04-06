2026 TN elections | At last, Congress picks veteran for Melur, names Kancheepuram ex-MP K Viswanathan

CHENNAI: Bringing an end to days of internal discussions, the Congress on Sunday announced former Kancheepuram Member of Parliament K Viswanathan as its candidate for the Melur Assembly constituency, the only seat that remained pending after the party released its initial list of 27 candidates.
Viswanathan is a senior leader in the party with considerable political experience and a long association with the Congress. Having represented Kancheepuram in Parliament from 2014 to 2019. His selection is seen as a strategic move by the party to field an experienced candidate in Melur, where it aims to strengthen its position in the upcoming Assembly elections.
The delay in finalising the Melur candidate had led to speculation and some unease among party workers, as several names were under consideration.
Party sources said the decision was made after multiple rounds of consultations between the state and central leadership.
With this announcement, the Congress has now completed its full list of candidates in Tamil Nadu as part of its alliance.
Viswanathan is likely to file his nomination on April 6, the final day for submission of nomination papers, marking the formal start of his electoral contest in the Melur constituency.