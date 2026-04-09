2026 TN elections | Asked where Stalin disappeared during pandemic, meant nothing wrong, clarifies Palaniswami

Addressing a poll rally in support of his party candidate Aadhi Rajaram in the high-profile Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni assembly constituency, he said, "You and your son Udhayanidhi spoke very derogatorily about me. Can this be accepted? If you speak one word, I can utter ten. The weapon, I handle to retaliate, is decided by my political foes not me. I will certainly counter."

Rajaram, a senior AIADMK leader, is pitted against Udhayanidhi Stalin, who is seeking re-election from this seat for the second time.

Political rallies turns into personal attacks

Palaniswami said, "In my 51-years of public life and politics, I have never criticised anyone personally, but the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister have been making slanderous remarks against me. I won’t remain a silent spectator if I am needlessly tarnished but will immediately respond.”

“Yesterday, while campaigning in Kolathur (from where Stalin is contesting), I had said the Chief Minister did not give proper guidance during the pandemic and that he took photoshoots. I had asked where did he had disappeared during the pandemic and nothing wrong against him,” he added.