2026 TN elections | Ask Centre to pass women’s quota without conditions: CM Stalin to Edappadi K Palaniswami

CHENNAI: Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin on Saturday challenged the Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami to press the Union government to implement the women's reservation law without conditions.
While campaigning in Tiruppur for candidates of the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, Stalin said, "If he (EPS) has the courage, he should demand that the Centre pass women's reservation without linking it to other conditions."
Referring to the DMK's protests against delimitation, Stalin said the party's black flag agitation has "pushed back the saffron flag", and claimed that the resistance that began in Namakkal has spread nationwide, ultimately defeating the Union government's move in Parliament.
Targeting the Centre's policies, Stalin alleged that industrial hubs, like Tiruppur, were losing their identity, and questioned how parties could seek votes despite such concerns.
Highlighting his government's performance, he said several welfare initiatives under the ‘Dravidian Model’ had been replicated elsewhere, describing the DMK as the "original" people-centric government.
Stalin urged voters to reject the BJP-led NDA alliance, stating that "every vote for the NDA will act as a stumbling block to TN’s growth."