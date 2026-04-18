2026 TN elections | Ask Centre to pass women’s quota without conditions: CM Stalin to Edappadi K Palaniswami

While campaigning in Tiruppur for candidates of the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, Stalin said, "If he (EPS) has the courage, he should demand that the Centre pass women's reservation without linking it to other conditions."

Referring to the DMK's protests against delimitation, Stalin said the party's black flag agitation has "pushed back the saffron flag", and claimed that the resistance that began in Namakkal has spread nationwide, ultimately defeating the Union government's move in Parliament.